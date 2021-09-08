DigitalBridge Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 212,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,020,837. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

