DigitalBridge Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group accounts for about 0.8% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,688 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 106,552 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.04. 152,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,040. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

