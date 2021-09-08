Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Trading 0% Higher

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)’s share price traded up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.83. 31,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 127,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNHBY. raised shares of Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dnb Asa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

