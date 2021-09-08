Dock (DOCK) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dock has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $61.75 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.00342679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00058479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00152067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.28 or 0.00728478 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars.

