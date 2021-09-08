DODO (DODO) Market Cap Reaches $164.66 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. DODO has a market capitalization of $164.66 million and approximately $124.96 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00003228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DODO has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00162072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.13 or 0.00715564 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.