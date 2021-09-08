Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Domtar has been witnessing increase in demand for paper through the second quarter amid the ongoing economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is expected to continue as schools and offices open gradually, which in turn will boost results for the year. The pulp business will gain on high demand for softwood and fluff pulp triggered by strong requirement in tissue and towel. Domtar is also implementing cost-control actions to streamline operations, maximize productivity, enhance cost efficiency, improve operating margin, and increase cash flow. The company is on track to deliver annual run-rate cost savings of $200 million by the end of 2021. Domtar's efforts to lower its debt levels is also commendable. The company’s focus on repurposing and converting assets will contribute to its earnings in the years ahead.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UFS. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $55.01 on Monday. Domtar has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domtar will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 535.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

