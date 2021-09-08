Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

NASDAQ DORM opened at $92.55 on Monday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

