DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,874. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. Equities analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

