Duality Advisers LP Has $5.33 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 202.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,891 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 56,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,169,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,322,000 after buying an additional 32,918 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $92.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,077. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average is $104.83. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

