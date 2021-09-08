Duality Advisers LP Makes New $4.96 Million Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 102,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

