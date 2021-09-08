Duality Advisers LP Makes New $8.75 Million Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,000. salesforce.com comprises about 0.8% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 732,056 shares of company stock valued at $182,371,962. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $263.68. 44,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,563. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $258.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.