Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.73.

DCT stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of -187.15. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $1,163,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,247,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,190 shares of company stock worth $7,235,664. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

