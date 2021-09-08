Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 92,553 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.89% of Douglas Emmett worth $52,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,654. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

