Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,769,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,450 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $116,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 196,092 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,465 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.14. 80,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,509. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

