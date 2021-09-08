Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,703,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,028 shares during the quarter. The Southern makes up about 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.16% of The Southern worth $103,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,474,482,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after buying an additional 323,175 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,618,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 168,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,514. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,820 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

