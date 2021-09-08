Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $63.75 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 1.09% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $63,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEP. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $79.68. 4,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,073. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.