Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 21,725 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $62,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 884,657 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,096,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,903,000 after purchasing an additional 551,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. 46,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,809. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

