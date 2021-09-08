Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 728,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146,229 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $33,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 5.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VER traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. 70,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,841. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VER. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

