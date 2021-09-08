Dusk Network (DUSK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.27 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $57.91 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00168074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.92 or 0.00716342 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.