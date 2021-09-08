Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $116.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.92. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

