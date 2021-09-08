EastGroup Properties’ (EGP) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

EGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $181.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $184.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.10.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,058,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after acquiring an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 265,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.