Edge Capital Group LLC Has $686,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $344.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.67 and its 200 day moving average is $369.13. The company has a market capitalization of $340.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

