Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

ABBV stock opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

