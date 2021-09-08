Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $184.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

