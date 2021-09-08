Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $262.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

