Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after buying an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 448,001 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,152 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.