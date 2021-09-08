Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Plans GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EPIC stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Wednesday. Ediston Property Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £160.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80.

In other news, insider Robin Archibald bought 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,977.28 ($2,583.33). Also, insider William Hill bought 13,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £9,980.56 ($13,039.67). Insiders purchased a total of 26,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,724 over the last three months.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

