eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

EGAN traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. 148,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.16 million, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 63.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

