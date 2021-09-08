Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.71 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.670-$-0.570 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $5.87 on Wednesday, reaching $164.91. 23,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,175. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day moving average is $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -104.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.50.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

