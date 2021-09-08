Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 77,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 65,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

ELEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.55.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($4.46). Analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

