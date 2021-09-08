Ellipsis (EPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $228.06 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellipsis has a market cap of $228.06 million and $82.38 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00154297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.00727076 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 446,267,961 coins and its circulating supply is 335,480,066 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

