ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Receives €13.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.77 ($16.20).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of ZIL2 stock opened at €13.62 ($16.02) on Friday. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of €5.66 ($6.66) and a fifty-two week high of €18.18 ($21.39). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $862.96 million and a P/E ratio of 22.93.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.