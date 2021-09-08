Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

