Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives $45.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several brokerages have commented on EMLAF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS EMLAF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. Empire has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

