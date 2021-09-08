Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.01

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.01 and last traded at $114.93, with a volume of 44501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

