Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,483 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,643,000 after buying an additional 94,347 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 690.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 268,227 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

