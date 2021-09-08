Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Maximus worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 710.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE:MMS opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.66. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.