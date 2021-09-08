Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.40 Million Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 334,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in ASE Technology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

