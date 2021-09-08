Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.55 Million Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $23.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

