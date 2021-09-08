Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,887 Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.05% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 509.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDG opened at $87.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $88.07.

