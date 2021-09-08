Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERRPF. CIBC raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

