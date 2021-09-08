Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.87.

EBKDY opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

