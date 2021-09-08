Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.18. The company had a trading volume of 271,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total transaction of $25,784,961.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $914,197,438 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

