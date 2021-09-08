Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Hits Market Cap of $21.39 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $21.39 million and $267,362.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Etherisc DIP Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00058139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00150819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.25 or 0.00724184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00042916 BTC.

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,253,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherisc DIP Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherisc DIP Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.