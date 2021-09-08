Ethverse (ETHV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $73,061.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $537,513.53 and approximately $73,061.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.14 or 0.00703182 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001430 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.93 or 0.01220762 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,069,524 coins and its circulating supply is 7,979,350 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

