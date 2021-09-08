Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Trading Up 19.9%

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) were up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERRFY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scientific has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.