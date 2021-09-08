Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,004,000 after purchasing an additional 154,689 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,335 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT stock opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.