Everex (EVX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $496,185.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Everex has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and approximately $496,185.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Everex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00167973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.52 or 0.00718512 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

