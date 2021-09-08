Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0167 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $167.84 million and $42.21 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00132471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00192013 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.60 or 0.07284979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,076.23 or 0.99852487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00741604 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,320,430 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars.

