Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) were up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.89 and last traded at $91.75. Approximately 14,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,254,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.94.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

